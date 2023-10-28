State to select athletes to Sukma 2024 after Sarawak Games

SIBU (Oct 28): The Sarawak Games (Suksar) 2024 will be held in Bandar Sibu in January next year as the final platform for the selection of athletes and preparation of the technical team for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, said Suksar 2024 will see about 500 athletes from all over the state competing in 13 sports events.

“So far we have a list of athletes for 37 sports events and after Suksar, at the end of February, the best athletes selected to represent Sarawak to Sukma 2024 will be shortlisted,” he said in a media conference here today.

Sarawak has been chosen as the host for the 21st edition of Sukma which is scheduled to take place from Aug 17 to 24, 2024. Previously, Sarawak had hosted the country’s biggest sports games in the 1990 and 2016 editions.

Rentap said next year’s Sukma will see over 12,000 athletes in 37 sports events contested during the Games while Sarawak has over 800 athletes.

Meanwhile, he said the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh has pledged her strong support to Sarawak in organising Sukma 2024 and hoped that more financial allocations would be channelled.

He said preparations to repair and upgrade tournament facilities throughout the state are also ongoing. – Bernama