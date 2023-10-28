STB chairman: Taste of Borneo a boon to Miri’s tourism prospects

MIRI (Oct 28): The Taste of Borneo Food Carnival is a tourism boost to Miri, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dato Dennis Ngau.

The hosting of the event in Miri, he said, has attracted foreign visitors from neighbouring country, Brunei Darussalam, where they had the opportunity to witness the local culture and food.

“Taste of Borneo is an excellent event that attracts tourists, and I believe many of those from Brunei are here to enjoy the food and nightly entertainment,” he said when officiating at the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) Cultural Night at the Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

“The number of tourists’ arrival to Miri has reached 3 million people and I am confident that the number will reach 4 million by the end of this year,” he said.

Adding on, he said tourist arrivals from Brunei to Miri was recorded at 933,315 from January until September this year – a surge from only 108,388 during the corresponding period last year.

Dennis further disclosed that STB has been given a large allocation by the state government to market and promote Sarawak tourism packages abroad, in order to compete with other countries in the Asian region.

“Tourism is one of the top three income generating industries for the country and the state, and therefore, everyone must play their roles as tourism ambassadors by providing warm hospitality,” he urged.

Dennis, who is also the Forum deputy president and Telang Usan assemblyman, said the hosting of such activities throughout the year is important in maintaining Miri’s image as a resort city.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting; president of Sarawak Chinese Association, Ting Pang Soon; Taste of Borneo 2.0 organising chairman Leong Soon Kian and organising chairman of Forum Cultural Night, Daniel Jok Wan.