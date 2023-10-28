Upcoming rabies conference in Kuching to highlight awareness, prevention, vaccination, control measures

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Rabies in Borneo (RIB) Conference 2023, set to be taking place at Imperial Hotel here this Oct 31 to Nov 1, will serve as an essential platform for professionals, students, and the community to address the ongoing rabies outbreak in Sarawak.

Organised by Place Borneo Sdn Bhd, the event is held in collaboration with the state’s Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and is supported by Business Events Sarawak (BE Sarawak).

It aims to elevate awareness of rabies prevention, vaccination and control measures, whilst emphasising on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

DVS Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud highlights the significance of RIB 2023 in the context of the ongoing outbreak.

“The ongoing rabies outbreak is a serious public health threat, especially in Sarawak. It can cause human deaths, but is preventable through vaccinations.

“That is why RIB 2023 is important as we bring together experts from around the world who will share their latest knowledge and best practices in rabies control and prevention which our state can then use to develop new strategies to eliminate this deadly disease,” he said in a press statement.

Themed ‘Breaking Boundaries: One Health for Rabies Elimination in Borneo’, the conference’s objective underlines the necessity of a collaborative approach to effectively combat rabies.

RIB 2023 will explore a diverse range of topics such as ‘Community-based Surveillance and Bite Management’; ‘Transboundary Diseases: Collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia’; ‘Immune Belt Enforcement Team: A Case Study of Sarawak’; and ‘The Importance of Communication in Rabies Awareness’.

Moreover, the conference will also be a significant event for professional development, as professionals attending it can earn 30 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

RIB 2023 will also offer a special student price of RM100.

To learn more about and register for the conference, go to www.rabiesinborneo.com, contact the organisers on 082-555189, or send emails to [email protected].