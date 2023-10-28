Works Minister: 676 road-related complaints resolved within 30 days

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): The Works Ministry (KKR) has resolved 676 complaints related to road problems within one to 30 days, while 236 complaints are in the process of action, said its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said that 912 of the complaints received involved roads under the purview of his ministry’s agencies, with a breakdown of 30 per cent, or 275 of the complaints, being roads with potholes; followed by problems with street lights at 20 per cent (187 complaints); damaged roads at 19 per cent (174); traffic lights at 11 per cent (98) and faded or worn road markings (64).

Five per cent or 49 complaints received related to road obstruction; followed by road signs at three per cent (23 complaints); public facilities at two per cent (21); road furniture at two per cent (16); and one per cent for landslides (five).

He added that the total number of complaints received through the MYJalan application, from Aug 1 to Oct 23, stood at 3,403, with 26.8 per cent of them or 912 complaints involving roads operated by the KKR agencies, while the rest, 73.2 per cent (2,491 complaints) were state roads and roads under the purview of local authorities (PBT).

“These complaints involve roads under the purview of Works Ministry through the Public Works Department (PWD) and Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM); while state roads and PBT roads are under the purview of the state governments and PBTs respectively,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said that under the No Wrong Door Policy implemented in the MYJalan application, his ministry will accept all complaints, including state and local government roads, and forward them to the responsible parties.

“In line with the concept of Malaysia Madani under the Unity Government, the Works Ministry will continue to increase cooperation with relevant parties to ensure that complaints through the MYJalan application channelled to them can be acted upon appropriately, in addition to identifying improvements that can be implemented from time to time,” he said.

At the same time, he said that he would hold discussions with other relevant ministries in dealing with issues related to public transport, in line with the principle of the whole-of-government approach. – Bernama