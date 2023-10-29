‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding enjoys a bowl of ‘kolo mee’ back home in Sarawak

KUCHING: Hollywood heartthrob Henry Golding is back home in Sarawak and is already savouring the local culinary delights he holds dear to his heart.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram this morning to share his excitement with fans.

In a post that quickly gained over 54,000 Likes, Golding shared a photo of him solo, casually dressed in a singlet, holding a bowl of mouthwatering ‘red kolo mee’ and a refreshing glass of ‘milo peng’ at Chong Choon Cafe, located at Abell Road here.

The caption read: “If you know… you know,” and was accompanied by a Malaysian flag emoji.

Fans were quick to shower him with warm welcomes and admiration for his local food indulgence.

“Welcome home brother!” read one comment.

Another comment said: “Amat lawa nuan bujang…sigat dipeda mata…”

“Hi Handsome Henry. It’s enjoyable to follow your IG acct – always looking forward to photos of you, your wife, and children. I’ve watched your movies since 2019…can we expect a Snake Eyes sequel?” said a third comment

Golding rose to international fame for his acting prowess. He gained recognition for his role in the hit film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in 2018, and went on to star in several other notable movies.

His charming presence and talent have made him a beloved figure in Hollywood, and he continues to be a source of pride for his hometown in Sarawak.