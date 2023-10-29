Dabai Belt more than just a project, says Katibas rep

KAPIT (Oct 29): The Sarawak government is committed to developing the ‘Dabai Belt’ covering over 40,000 hectares of land stretching from Song to Ngemah in Kanowit District.

According to Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, the Ministry for Food Industries, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak had engaged Consortium Malaysia to carry out the feasibility and suitability studies of the land from August to September this year.

“This is because some areas are not suitable for dabai (local olive)-planting.

“Having said this, the Dabai Belt development is not just a project.

“It is meant to open up lands and add value to them, and create job opportunities, in addition to producing high-quality dabai.

“This is the dedication and commitment, aimed at growing and promoting dabai-planting and increasing the income of the local farmers,” he said during an event at the third edition of Pesta Dabai Song at the Kapit District Council Ground here on Friday.

On the festival, the assemblyman hailed it as ‘a joint celebration of the prized dabai and the local culture’.

The annual week-long festival, which concludes today, is promoting not only the fruit, but also traditional products and handcrafts that reflect the diversity of the local communities.

“We would like to thank Song Agriculture Department, Kapit District Council and other agencies involved in organising this successful Pesta Dabai Song 2023.

“I am truly looking forward to seeing the local communities work closer together with the government departments and agencies, going forward,” said Lidam.

Later, he presented the prizes to the top participants of the ‘Best Dabai’ competition.

The winner, Tuai Rumah (TR) Jimbon Lapik from Nanga Temiang at Sungai Rajang, walked away with RM1,000, while the respective runners-up were TR Delok Riti from Nanga Engkabau in Katibas and Chan Kok Yong bagged RM800 and RM600, respectively.

In the ‘Best Dabai Recipe’, which was a cooking competition, winner Beta Ambie pocketed RM700,while the runners-up Nor Farhana Mohd Tamizi Tan and Helen Mayau received RM600 and RM500, respectively.

Lidam was accompanied by Ambrose Abong who is political secretary to the federal Minister of Works, the festival’s organising chairman Song District Officer Harry Bruce, and Kapit District Council secretary Kelimbik Sibat.