Four, including baby involved in two-car accident in Bintangor

SARIKEI (Oct 29): Four individuals, including a baby were involved in an accident involving two cars at Jalan Kelupu, Bintangor this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 7.53am and firefighters from the Bintangor fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved two cars. Three victims, comprising a 31-year-old man, 10-month-old baby and a woman were still in the car.

“Another victim – a 18-year-old boy – from the other car managed to get out of the car before the arrival of the firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extricate all the victims who were pinned to their seat before handing them over to the paramedics for further action.

It added that the firefighters ended the operation at 9.20am after cleaning the accident debris and oil spill on the road.