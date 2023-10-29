Govt to identify new cemetery sites in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): The increasing population in the state capital has given rise to many issues among which is the lack of cemeteries.

In view of this, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the state government will look into ensuring that the burial ground needs for both the Muslim and non-Muslim communities in the city are given the best attention possible.

According to Hajiji, the government is aware of the need to obtain new cemetery sites as existing ones are increasingly becoming full.

“Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Lands and Survey Department have been requested to identify suitable vacant land, including in Inanam, Menggatal and Kepayan to be gazetted as cemeteries for the Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

“The existing burial grounds are getting fuller by the day, and the population is increasing. So, we need new burial grounds in this city to accommodate the needs for the next 30 or 40 years.

“I also request the Lands and Survey to see this as a necessity and prioritize it. Any vacant land in this city, in Inanam, Menggatal, Kepayan, there must be land designated for burial not only for the Muslims but also non-Muslims,” he stressed.

Hajiji said this on Sunday before witnessing the handing over the gazette for the Muslim cemetery in Taman Sempelang by the Lands and Survey Department to the Sabah Islamic Affairs Council (MUIS).

During the event, Hajiji also announced the approval of the land area adjacent to the cemetery at Taman Sempelang, owned by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), as an extension of the existing burial ground.

He stressed that the extension of the burial ground area is crucial, given that the current burial site is full, causing concern for local residents in finding burial locations for their family members.

“The issue of a shortage of Islamic burial land in Sembulan, Tanjung Aru and around Kota Kinabalu has been an ongoing concern. I have mentioned to the Mayor of DBKK and the director of the Department of Islamic Affairs (JHEAINS) previously to consider an area for the city’s burial grounds.

“So today, apart from the handover of the gazette, I want to inform the residents of Sembulan and Tanjung Aru that the open space that belonged to DBKK in Taman Sempelang is now designated as a Muslim cemetery for Kampung Sembulan and Tanjung Aru.”

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that there would be no more issues regarding the open space in Taman Sempelang, Sembulan, after the government’s decision to turn it into a new burial ground.

He emphasized that the government is equally attentive to the burial ground needs of the non-Muslim community, especially in Kota Kinabalu city.

“As a government responsible for the interests of both the Muslim and non-Muslim communities, we must consider the fundamental need for burial land as best as we can,” he said.”

Meanwhile, Lands and Survey Department director Datuk Bernard Liew said that the existing cemetery in Taman Sempelang which started in 1962 is about 1.9 acres while the area adjacent to it is about 2.14 acres.

“At the moment this piece of land is an open space under DBKK. Land matters are under the Chief Minister and he can make a decision (on it). I will liaise with DBKK for them to surrender this piece of land back to the government which will in turn gazette it for the cemetery as decided by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Liew added that the gazette for the extension land can only be completed as soon as DBKK surrenders the title to the Lands and Survey Department for processing.