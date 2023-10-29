GPS launches 14-pronged manifesto for Jepak by-election

BINTULU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) launched its manifesto for the Jepak by-election today.

The manifesto, ‘Ensuring Jepak’s Stability, Progress and Prosperity’, focuses on 14 main thrusts and the launching ceremony was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is the Jepak by-election director of operations.

Awang Tengah outlined the 14 main thrusts as follows:

1) Ensuring Sarawak’s political stability and strength.

2) Protecting the sovereignty and maintaining the security of Sarawak.

3) Enhancing government services based on integrity and good governance.

4) Developing basic infrastructure such as roads, bridges, ports and airports.

5) Expanding the coverage and quality of water and electricity supply, telecommunication towers and internet services.

6) Transforming the Jepak area and developing the Jepak satellite town.

7) Recognising native customary rights land and continuing land surveys.

8) Providing affordable houses, developing more resettlement schemes including carrying out village expansion, home repair and longhouse construction assistances in the Jepak constituency.

9) Developing quality human capital through technical and vocational education and training.

10) Expanding the accessibility and quality of health services.

11) Accelerating the development of agriculture, manufacturing, services, tourism and creative industries to drive the economy of Jepak.

12) Providing infrastructure, grants, market access and entrepreneurial training for small-medium entrepreneurs, traders and hawkers in Jepak.

13) Implementing inclusive policies that ensure freedom of religion and liberty to practise the respective customs, cultures and heritage in Jepak for social harmony and unity.

14) Ascertaining the active participation of youths in the development of Jepak.

Awang Tengah said the manifesto outlines 23 excellent track records by the GPS government, including the success in claiming Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63); launching and implementing over 120 comprehensive strategic initiatives; increased foreign and domestic direct investment; and implementing nine Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Packages worth over RM6.7 billion during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also managed to implement the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to drive Sarawak’s development towards a developed and high income economy to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the Sarawak government is also implementing digital economy, green economy, circular economy and exploring hydrogen power, sustainable aviation fuel, carbon trading as well as carbon capture and storage.

He said to accelerate the development of Sarawak, nine regional development agencieswere established with an allocation of RM1.5 billion for each agency, as well as setting up the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad and Sarawak Multimedia Authority.

“For the people of Bintulu, Sarawak will be taking over Bintulu Port from the federal government which was agreed in principle by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the announcement of the 2024 Budget in Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13, 2023,” he said.

Eligible voters will cast their ballots on Nov 4 in the by-election, which will see a three cornered fight between GPS’s Iskandar Turkee, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s Chieng Lea Phing and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Sarawak Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, PDP senior vice president Roland Duat and GPS candidate for Jepak Iskandar Turkee.