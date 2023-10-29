Hajiji: Sabah govt looking at upgrading Kpg Sembulan into organised residential area

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): The state government is looking at giving Kampung Sembulan, which is located behind Harbour City here a facelift by upgrading the village into an organised residential area, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“We have a proposal, and if the original landowners approve, we will develop the area behind Harbour City into a residential area with priority to be given to the original residents of Kampung Sembulan who do not own a house of their own at the moment,” Hajiji said at the handing over ceremony of the gazette of the Islamic Cemetery in Taman Sempelang to the Sabah Islamic Affairs Council (MUIS) here today.

The government, he said, is now looking for a developer that is willing to build homes for the relocating residents first, and upon completion, develop the remaining land.

Speaking to reporters later, Hajiji said that the state government has received proposals from several developers interested in developing the area.

“It is now at the final level of discussion and we will select the developer for the development of the approximately 30-acre area soon. The residential development concept will be similar to Grace Court.

“The original residents will be relocated to the new housing and the area developed further. But at the end of the day whether the project will be implemented or not will depend on the agreement of the residents who are still staying there,” Hajiji stressed.

The proposed development would ensure an organised residential area for the residents and the a mixed development in the remaining space.