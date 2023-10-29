King reminds universities of importance in promoting unity

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has told universities not to forget the important role of education in promoting harmony, unity and progress in this country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this is because universities play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Malaysia and it is their collective responsibility to ensure that they continue to excel.

His Majesty said this when speaking at the gala dinner in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Department of Chinese Studies of Universiti Malaya (UM) here last night.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also graced the event, which was held at Dewan Tunku Canselor, UM.

Al-Sultan Abdullah congratulated the Department of Chinese Studies for its contribution to the success and growth of the university and its faculties in upholding and strengthening the legacy of pursuing knowledge and promoting cultural heritage.

“You have sent your best youths to the university, provided scholarships, accepted students as your interns, provided generous research grants for academics and funded a variety of projects over the past six decades.

“Your commitment and dedication have played a pivotal role in complementing the quality education envisioned by our country and the institution,” said His Majesty.

Touching on UM, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the university has consistently demonstrated excellence in the field of education and research.

‘It brings me immense joy to learn of UM’s remarkable achievement of attaining the rank of the third-best university in Southeast Asia, and the top eight universities in all of Asia, according to the 2023 rankings. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire university community,” the King said.

In this regard, His Majesty acknowledged the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is also UM’s Chancellor, for being an unwavering supporter of education and the pursuit of knowledge in the nation.

“I truly admire His Royal Highness’s lifelong fervour in pushing the boundaries of knowledge, which is upheld as the mission of this university as well,” said His Majesty.

Meanwhile, organising committee chairman Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy, in his speech, said the department was established with three main objectives – strengthening the learning of the Chinese language, researching and promoting Chinese culture, and facilitating the exchange of cultures among ethnic groups. – Bernama