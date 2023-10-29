KTS group of newspapers win three main awards and six merits in Kinabalu Press Awards.

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): KTS group of newspapers – The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News – won three main awards and six merits in Saturday night’s Kinabalu Press Awards (KPA).

Mariah Airiens binti Doksil from The Borneo Post took home the main award in the Business and Economic Reporting Award (English) category for her report titled “GM Klang, wholesale paradise for entrepreneurs”.

She also won a merit in the News Reporting Award (Non-feature) (English) category for her “Pupils in rural Nabawan use bamboo raft, zip line to get to school” story, bringing home RM3,000 total cash prizes.

Elton Aaron Gomes from The Borneo Post earned a merit in the Sports Journalism Award category (English) for his report titled “Showcase of Japanese martial arts in Sabah, martial art training not only for self defence”.

Siti Aisyah Narudin from Utusan Borneo won a merit in the Business and Economic Reporting Award (Bahasa Malaysia) for her report titled “MOF terus sokong pembangunan Sabah yang utamakan rakyatnya: Potensi Sabah sebagai hab ekonomi serantau BIMP-EAGA terus diperkasa”, together with Hamzah bin Sanudin who also won a merit in the Environmental Journalism Award (Bahasa Malaysia) category for his “Khazanah hutan paya bakau perlu dijaga bersama” report.

Yvonne Ho Yin Yin from See Hua Daily News bagged two main awards – first in the Entertainment, Culture and Arts Reporting Award (Chinese) category for her report titled “Followers charmed by an optimistic funny Sabahan YouTuber ‘Soya Plan’”, and in the Sports Journalism Award (Chinese) category with her “Be a mermaid and make waves, armless teenager realising her dreams to swim” report. She received a total of RM4,000 cash prizes.

Also winning merits were Yong Ted Phen and Tseu Kui Jin @ Tseu Kui Yin from See Hua Daily News in the News Reporting Award (Non-feature) (Chinese) category for their two-part story on road closures and power cut to deliver mammoth storage tanks from Sepanggar Port to SK Nexilis’ copper foil plant in KKIP, together with Sim Kain Yun in the Journalism Award (Feature and News Feature) (Chinese) for a report titled “The early life story of Hakka in Kudat”.

Each merit winner brought home RM500, respectively.

The KPA ceremony was held to celebrate the excellence of journalism in terms of print media as well as electronic media.

A total of 313 entries were received this year for 23 categories of awards in print and electronic journalism which offered total cash prizes of more than RM100,000 with all evaluations made through the Malaysian Press Institute.