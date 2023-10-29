Let’s hold on to Madani principle – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey G. Kitingan, has expressed worry that Malaysia could face the risk of economic downturn and social discord among the various races with the possibility that the Madani principle may be abandoned in favour of overt partisan stance on international political conflicts.

The STAR president, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, expressed in a statement here on Sunday his concern that we are already showing signs of division following the Prime Minister’s expression of support for the Palestinian cause in the current war with Israel.

“While supporting Palestine is not wrong, I would appeal for careful balance and caution to avoid undue ramifications on the interracial and interreligious relations in our pluralistic Malaysia,” Jeffrey said.

He calls on federal leaders to take a sober approach to the Middle East conflict and step back to calm the wild rhetoric by remembering Malaysia had launched in January this year the Madani principle of governance as the new battle cry for national development and progress following the appointment of the current Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Let’s remember that the Madani principle is built on six core values, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion, part of a comprehensive strategic framework that is aimed at growth and development to be attained through a larger context of the humane economy that prioritises the needs of the people,” Jeffrey pointed out.

“PMX (Anwar) had said that ‘Malaysia must be known as a Madani nation that is prosperous, fair and rejects any form of cruelty towards any individual or race. It must be a nation that is known for its renewed spirit and because of that we were in high spirit seeing that our new PM has the all-encompassing extraordinary wisdom and vision.

“I believe our PMX still holds on to the high ideals for a prosperous Malaysan nation and he will advise the Education Ministry to withdraw directives to involve school children in the pro-Palestinian campaign,“ he said.

“Putrajaya must already have heard the strong backlash from Malaysians, including Muslims leaders and intellectuals on the issue.

“In the social media those Sabahans and Sarawakians who have long cried out for separation from the federation have taken to the occasion to speak out again for separation from the nation.”

Jeffrey also voiced concern that because the issue is still being whipped up, Malaysia may have already damaged its reputation and international relations with the West, and is now in danger of losing trade relations which will lead to a downturn in foreign direct investments.

“Such developments would be massive economic losses with dire consequences for the already struggling Malaysian economy,” Jeffrey concluded.