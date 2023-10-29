Maksak’s Amazing Race 2023 records highest participation of civil servants

KUCHING (Oct 29): The ‘Amazing Race: The Garden 2023’, organised by the Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak), has recorded the highest participation since its inception in 2012.

This year’s edition involved a total of 72 teams, comprising 300 female civil servants from federal and state departments.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg flagged off the race at 8am yesterday.

From the starting line at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex, the participants made their way to the first challenge stop at the Jalan Astana Garden, where they were required to complete all the set tasks.

The tasks all served as clues to reveal the location of the next stop, and this continued until they reached the final stop, which was back to the DUN building.

The other challenge stops were Medan Niaga Satok, Wisma Sabati and Medan Hamidah – all within Petra Jaya.

The top teams bagged cash prizes amounting to RM15,000.

Among those witnessing the flag-off were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohammad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning And Development) Datuk Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel; State Deputy Secretary (Operations) Datu Hii Chang Kee; Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datuk Buckland Bangik; and State Attorney General Datu Saferi Ali.