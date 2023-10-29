MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for eight districts in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 29): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for eight districts in Sarawak, including Kuching and Sibu, tonight.

According to a notice released on its Facebook page at 3.10pm today, thunderstorms along with heavy rain and strong winds are expected until 7pm today.

The other areas affected are Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah.

“The warning is issued when there are signs of a thunderstorm with an intensity of rain exceeding 20 mm/hour that is close or expected to occur for more than an hour,” said the notice.

It mentioned the same thunderstorm warning is also issued for the west coast and interior of Sabah, and most parts in the Peninsula.