MySED‘s ‘Ready Steady Go’ clinches best performance award at SCSICA

KUCHING (Oct 29): Team ‘Ready Steady Go (RSG)’ of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MySED) has clinched the Best Performance Award at this year’s Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Award (SCSICA).

The MySED Line Maker, an innovative solution introduced by the team, has revolutionised the process of marking football fields, making it not only easier but also significantly more efficient.

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of transforming football fields into safe, organised, and professional spaces, ultimately enhancing the experience for players, ensuring smoother gameplay, and promoting an attractive and functional environment for all football enthusiasts.

Expressing her gratitude and appreciation, team leader Nor Khalida Abu Bakar, conveyed her heartfelt thanks to all who supported the initiative.

“Thank you for the support from everyone who has helped us from zero to now, Alhamdullilah for the cooperation of all.

“We trained for less than a month, and in the week before SCSICA, we trained every day at Dewan Suarah. Thank you to the Dewan Suarah Kuching managers for allowing us to practice there, and thanks to the MySED Miri officers for contacting the managers too.”

Nor Khalida also extended her appreciation to MySED deputy permanent secretary Dolhadi Mazuki and the Innovative Creative Circle (ICC) secretariat Angelina Lee, who have helped the team a lot, including in finding quotations related to SCSICA.

She added that the team members, including Sebastian Lusat Juk, Emillia Abdullah, Amir @ Rogie Janie, Abdul Majid Abdul Omar, Afeeq Fikree Mamut, Ahmad Yusree Muhammad and Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid, comprise individuals with diverse expertise and roles, and each has significantly contributed to the project’s performance aspect.

“I am proud to have a team like RSG. I am truly proud,” she said.

In recognition of their outstanding achievement, RSG was awarded RM2,000, along with a trophy and certificate. Moreover, they received an additional RM4,000 in acknowledgement of their exceptional four-star recognition by the event organisers.

RSG was one of the 168 ICC groups that competed in the Convention co-organised by Sarawak Transformation and Innovation Unit under Premier’s Department and Sarawak Federal Secretary Office in conjunction with the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Month 2023 celebration.

The other winners were Nipps from Bintulu District Education Office for Digital Innovation Award, Techskap from Bintulu Development Authority (Green Innovation Award), BE-Tech from Sarawak Community Welfare Department (SCSICA Special Innovation Award) and Sassoku Tech from Sarawak Land and Survey Department (Best Montage Award).

For SCSICA Innovation Award, Lands Tahai Q from Limbang Land and Survey Department won the Sarawak Main Agency Category followed by Nipps from Bintulu District Education Office for the Federal Agency Category, Ipok from Mukah Division Resident Office (Resident and District Office Category) and Eagle from Sibu Municipal Council (Local Authorities Category).

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg also presented the Sarawak Premier Innovation Award to the overall champion Lands Tahai Q at the event.