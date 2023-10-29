National unity minister: Colloquial language convention to be held next year

SHAH ALAM (Oct 29): The National Unity Ministry, through the National Archives is planning to hold a colloquial language (dialects or vernacular speech) convention next year to collect language-related data.

Its minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the convention, part of the ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme aims to gather all vernacular languages in the country in one spot and record their vocabulary officially to serve as reference for future generations.

“Next year, we will try to hold this colloquial language convention as we don’t have a record of the number of such languages in the country. Each community has their own unique dialect. So we will try to collect them all,” he told reporters after the close of the ‘Food Unites: Ini Warisan Kita’ programme with the ‘Makan Sama-sama edisi Nasi Lemak’ theme here today.

The ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme, launched in June, was a ministry initiative to ensure the sustainability of the country’s heritage that encompasses various ethnic customs and cultures replete with a variety of beliefs, he said, adding that it would highlight elements of ethnicity, language, traditional games, arts, musical instruments, culture and customs as well as the diverse traditional cuisines of Malaysians.

Aaron said the two-day ‘Food Unites’ segment allowed the ministry to highlight Nasi Lemak as its theme, with 11 of the most popular nasi lemak stalls in Klang Valley taking part in the event.

“Nasi lemak is a beloved staple dish for Malaysians and has become a famous Malaysian food identity among foreign tourists.

“This theme is also symbolic of Malaysians’ togetherness in creating an opportunity to blend different cultural traditions in Malaysia together and to foster understanding, tolerance and love among different communities,” he said.

Besides the recently-concluded segment, Aaron said his ministry has implemented language-based programmes, including Thai language classes to students in Kelantan schools, exhibitions of five ethnic minorities — the Siamese, Baba Nyonya, Chetti, Portuguese and Mahmeri Orang Asli — at shopping malls and the ‘Ini Warisan Kita Siswa (YSS) Volunteers to Sabah and Sarawak’ mission to learn more about cultures as they conduct community service activities there. — Bernama