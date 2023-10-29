Premier: Sarawak govt encourages organising of world-class sporting tourneys in state

BINTULU (Oct 29): The Sarawak government encourages the organising of world-class sporting tournaments in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that these international level sports tournaments can boost Sarawak’s tourism sector as well as contribute income to players in the hospitality, food, transport and other economic sectors.

He said currently, the state government through the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) is actively implementing various initiatives to attract tourists to Sarawak and sports is seen as one of the strategies to achieve this.

“Apart from that, organising a tournament like this is also very important as an exposure platform for muaythai athletes, especially those who have represented the Sarawak team.

“Everyone is aware that Sarawak will host the Malaysian Games or Sukma 2024 where muaythai will also be contested in Bintulu as the venue for the tournament.

“That’s why this tournament is seen as very coincidental for Sarawak athletes to test their ability to compete with participants from outside the state as well as abroad,” Abang Johari said when officiating at the Muaythai Sarawak Premier Cup 2023 at Naim Street Mall Bintulu Paragon last night.

His text of speech was read by deputy minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat.

In this regard, Abang Johari expressed his appreciation to the Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) for being committed to continue organising the tournament since it was first introduced in 2013.

He said the commitment of PMNS in carrying out various efforts and activities to raise the dignity of muaythai in Sarawak to be on par with champions from abroad should be emulated by other sports associations.

“Today, we can be proud because Sarawak’s name has been on the world muaythai sports map as a result of the world championships like this,” he added.

Earlier, PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim thanked the state government through various ministries for always supporting the development programmes implemented by the association since the beginning.

He said the tournament is very important not only to find new athletes as backup but also as an exposure for those who have been listed in the Sarawak muaythai squad.

More than 200 muaythai participants including from Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Yemen and Iran took part in the 7th edition tournament held from Oct 26 to 29.