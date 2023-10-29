Premier to announce Sarawak’s revenue for 2023 during DUN sitting next month

KUCHING (Oct 29): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will announce Sarawak’s revenue for this year during the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month.

Speaking at the Majlis Simpulan Kasih dinner organised by Gabungan Pertalian Keluarga (GPK) Gedong last night, Abang Johari hinted that the revenue will be higher than the RM12 billion recorded last year.

“I know how much (the amount is), but I cannot announce it yet because I will announce it during the tabling of the State Budget 2024,” he said.

The next DUN sitting is scheduled to be held from Nov 20 to 29.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the income from the increased revenue will be reinvested to the people in the state, including to develop a new township in Gedong where he is the assemblyman.

He pointed out that since becoming Gedong’s elected representative in December 2021, there have been many developments being planned and now implemented in Gedong, which is also now a district.

He said this included the proposed Gedong Isthmus, which will change the development landscape of Gedong district and turn into an important economic hub.

He also said there are plans for both Swinburne University Sarawak and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to set up mini or satellite campuses at the Gedong Isthmus in line with the development smart planting practices for hybrid paddy planting in Gedong.

According to Abang Johari, two new roads to Gedong from Serian and Kota Samarahan are currently being constructed and these roads will be wide enough to be accessible for Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) in the future.

He also mentioned that a hybrid paddy planting project at Lubok Punggo, which can produce up to 24 tonnes of paddy per hectare, will also increase the income of the people in Gedong.

“Gedong was once an important hub but its name has disappeared from the map over the years. Now we are putting Gedong back in the map again,” he said.

The Premier also spoke about the recent Premier/Menteris Besar/Chief Ministers’ Meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya where he gave a briefing on Sarawak’s development.

He said he was invited by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the meeting, to brief those present on Sarawak’s way forward and renewable energy development initiatives.

“Sarawak has become a model for future development in Malaysia,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Majlis Simpulan Kasih dinner was organised to gather descendants of Malay ‘pembesar’ (nobles) from Gedong namely Datu Patinggi Muai, Datu Patinggi Julak Ali, Datu Patinggi Hamid, Datu Patinggi Daud, Datu Bandar Kassim, Datu Bandar Sulaiman and Datuk Bana.

Also present at the dinner were Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki, Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and former Gedong assemblyman Dato Sri Naroden Majais who is also the GPK 2023 patron.