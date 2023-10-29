Sabah top athletes to be honoured

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): Sabah top performing athletes in 2021 and 2022 will be honoured at the Sabah State Sports Award on Tuesday.

The prestigious ceremony in conjunction with the official 70th birthday celebration of Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin will take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

And as in past ceremonies, the main highlights will be the sportsman and sportswoman awards where some of the big names are in the running.

The list of seven nominees for the sportsman award includes track and field star Andre Anura @ Anuar whose achievements are triple jump golds at the Pahang Open and SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022.

Andre, who is also the national long jump record holder, however faces a stellar cast of candidates for the top award.

Gabriel Gilbert Daim, the winner of the 2017/2018 Most Promising Athlete award, is among the candidates where the diving athlete will hope a double gold showing in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) and a silver in the 3m Synchronised event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will prove enough.

Fellow national diver Jellson Jabilin excelled with gold medals at the 57th MIAG Perak Diving Championship and FINA Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur.

World champion silat exponent Luqman Laji is also in the fray with his biggest win achieved at the 20th World Silat Championship with a gold and a silver while also winning bronze at the SEA Games in Hanoi.

Archer Wong Co Wan won two silver medals in national second series tournament in Johor and also at the Vietnam SEA Games 2021.

National elite bowler Nevern Netaneel has also been nominated after strong showing in Sukma 2022 with two golds and at the Vietnam SEA Games with one gold and a silver.

Sabah’s two-time world champion Joffey Jolly will represent arm-wrestling sport vying for the top award for male athlete, counting on his outstanding two golds showing each at the national championship and AFA Asian Armwrestling Championship last year.

In the sportswoman award, seven athletes have been nominated with Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh in the running to win a historic fourth straight title.

Fatin, the winner in 2013/2014, 2015/2016 and 2017/2018, was gold medalist at the Kedah 2021 Indoor Archery Tournament and also at the Malaysia Women Archery Remote Scoring 2021.

She will face stiff competition from Amirah Syahirah Azlan (karate), Nor Farah Mazlan (silat), Merrywati Manuel (silat), Natahsya Soon (cycling), Lai Wen Li (squash) and Meilaura Dora Jimmy (bodybuilding).

Among the top contenders are Nor Farah, the previous winner of the Most Promising Athlete for women category, with her gold at the 19th World Pencak Silat Championship, Natahsya with role in winning a historic Cross-Country Relay gold in the Vietnam SEA Games, Wen Li with two titles won in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit and Meilaura with two golds and one silver showing in the 12th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, other awards to be given out on the night are the Most Promising Athlete (men and women), Best Para Athlete (men and women), Best Coach, Best Women’s Team, Sports Laureate, Sports Leadership and Best Sportswriter.

A new category too has been introduced namely Best Para Coach to honour coaches who train special athletes (OKU).