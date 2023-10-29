Stay united for company to grow, KTS Group’s deputy MD tells staff

SIBU (Oct 29): KTS Group of Companies can do a lot more in the face of challenges if all its staff members stay united, said its deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

“If the company continues to do well, of course, the staff will benefit from it,” he said, citing the strength of unity as one of the contributing factors to the growth of the company and its business.

“If we are disunited, this will create a lot of problems. Thus, we must ensure that we are all united to face the internal and external challenges of the company,” said Lau in his address to the staff members at the KTS Club sports luncheon at Golden Happiness here, yesterday.

On the sports carnival, he said he had proposed for the Sports Carnival to be held to strengthen fellowship among staff members of various departments, while allowing them to take their time off work for such sporting events.

“There are some changes to the running of the event, of which the team members are not from the same department but are from various departments instead,” he said.

This cross-functional team concept, he opined, is a good way to get the staff members of different departments to mingle around and make friends.

“This is important because although they (staff members) are from different departments, they are still one big family of KTS Group of Companies,” he said, while commending the event organising committee for their three months of hard work in preparing for the sports carnival.