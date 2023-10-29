Tiong: Tourism Ministry encourages locals to engage in homestay operations

BINTULU (Oct 29): The inclusive nature of the tourism industry encourages local communities, especially rural dwellers, to engage in income-generating activities, including as homestay operators.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said that his ministry remains committed to raising awareness about homestays and is ready to provide guidance to rural residents who are interested in engaging in such activities.

The Bintulu MP said the tourism industry has been one of the major contributors to the country’s revenue over the past decade.

“In 2022, the tourism industry has recorded a contribution of 14 per cent with a value of RM92.7 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Up to the first quarter of 2023, that is from January to March 2023, foreign tourist expenditure has generated more than RM49 billion with the arrival of 18.1 million tourists, exceeding the initial target of 16.1 million tourists,” he said.

Tiong was speaking during the Motac homestay briefing programme with the community at Rumah Lampoh Dana, Sungai Mas here on Saturday.

Sarawak Department of Tourism, Arts and Culture director Debbie Jenggut Nyelang who also spoke said this type of programme was important to give awareness to the people, especially on the importance of the homestay programme, which has the potential to increase the income of rural residents, especially those living in longhouses.

Also present were Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin, Engkili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa and Tuai Rumah Lampoh Dana.

Earlier, the same programme was held at Rumah Engkabang Linggang, Jalan Samarakan.