Uggah calls on Dayak music fraternity to always aim for quality over quantity in song compositions

KUCHING (Oct 29): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on members of the Dayak music fraternity to always aim for quality over quantity in their song compositions.

He said this is because good quality songs will be evergreen and always be played over television, radio and other media platforms which enable the composer and artiste to earn more royalty.

Citing a Malay song composer Saari Amri in Peninsular Malaysia as an example, Uggah said Saari earns thousands of ringgit in royalty every year through his evergreen songs although no longer a prolific composer.

“We should be proud that when Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi was the Minister of Domestic Trade (KPDN), a royalty collecting body named Music Right Sarawak Berhad (MRSB) was established.

“All Sarawak local songs that have been registered under MRSB will be paid royalties by the Ministry of Communications and Digital or from private companies on behalf of private radio station.

“We hope that MRSB can carry out its responsibilities well and be utilised entirely by songwriters and singers, although perhaps there is lack of exposure on knowledge of royalty in the music industry in Sarawak,” he said.

Uggah mentioned these in his speech text read by Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan who represented him at the 7th Anugerah Carta Sapa Juara (ACSJ) 2023 at the open parking space in RTM Sarawak headquarters here last night.

A total 12 songs were chosen for the finale of the ACSJ, an awards ceremony organised by RTM Sarawak’s WaiFM Iban radio station.

Uggah said that since its introduction in 2014, ACSJ has been a source of inspiration for artistes and Iban songwriters to produce more quality work.

He pointed out that being winners in ACSJ provides a lot of positive impact, as the winners can get various offers to perform as well as to compose songs for other artistes.

“This to some extent proves that Iban songs can generate income, although the payment is not as luxurious as artists and songwriters in the Peninsula or in western countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ACSJ 2023’s champion title went to ‘Selimpir Pengerindu Dibelah Dua’ sung by Eyqa Saiful and composed by Jesley Jabu Bajang and Mathius Mambang.

At second place was the song ‘Berani Mati’ sung by Stephen Mel and composed by Monica Ellen, while the song ‘Gidan’ (sung by Rawing Sharris and composed by NK Yongai) was third.

The champions took home RM10,000 and a trophy, while the second place winner won RM8,000 and a trophy and the third place winner won RM5,000 and a trophy.

Eyqa, a singer of mixed Malay-Bidayuh parentage, also won the Best Vocal Award with RM1,000 and a trophy.

NK Yongai also won the Best Lyrics Award (RM500 and trophy) while Ramlee Walter was the most popular finalist (RM500 and trophy).

All finalists also received RM2,000 for solo artistes and RM5,000 for bands.

The ACSJ 2023 was broadcast live over WaiFM Iban radio station and Facebook page.

This year’s event also marked the return of ACSJ after a four year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also the first to be staged in Kuch­ing. The first five editions of ACSJ from 2014 to 2018 were held in Betong while ACSJ 2019 was held in Miri.