Water surge: Public advised to be on high alert with onset of monsoon, says Fire Dept

IPOH (Oct 29): The public has been asked to be on high alert when participating in activities that pose a risk for the water surge phenomenon.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said this is due to the onset of the North-east Monsoon where higher-than-usual rainfall is expected, beginning November until March next year.

“In Perak, there are seven hotspots to take note of, namely Sg. Bil Behrang, Sg. Dang, Sg. Kg Ruah Bt. 7, Sg. Lata Kijang, Sg. Lata Iskandar, Sg. Ulu Slim and Sg. Trolak,” he said at JBPM’s Perak-level Fire Safety Carnival here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab said JBPM will continue to educate the public on safety awareness, especially on fires.

He said this initiative will be strengthened through the policies under Malaysia Madani introduced by the Local Government and Housing Ministry (KPKT) via the Fire Learning Hub Centre at fire stations across the country.

This initiative was refined during the KPKT’s Strategic Plan Refinement Workshop 2023-2025, he added.

Today’s event, attended by more than 4,000 visitors, featured various activities such as a colouring contest, fire safety awareness talks and demonstrations, quizzes, an exhibition and more. — Bernama