Abdullah: Youth development among focus of GPS’ campaign in Jepak by-election

BINTULU (Oct 30): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) campaign in the Jepak by-election is not just about winning, but also about development, especially for the youth, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

Abdullah explained that during the nine days of campaigning, GPS has adopted a two-way approach to interact with the youth in order to get their views and thoughts on the democratic process.

He added that the input could be used to shape the youth development agenda.

“This is the time for us to listen more to the youth with two-way interaction because we do not want to be careless in understanding their inspiration.

“Youth are currently maturing in the digital ecosystem. So their vision and tastes are different. At the leadership level, we should inspire them to embrace their inspiration.

“So this is important for us to outline any development plan or connectivity with the youth, whether in urban or rural areas,” he said.

He said this during the Media with GPS candidate programme here last night. Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni and GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee were also present.

Abdullah who is also the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS) added that the GPS campaign in this by-election mostly involves small programmes where the candidate would meet directly with people from all walks of life.

“There are no big programmes because we want voters in Jepak to be able to meet face to face and express their views which can expose our candidate to the real situation of how the community is complaining about what is needed in their area.

“After nine days of campaigning, the majority of the community groups our candidate approached are community leaders, longhouse chiefs and some youth groups,” he added.

Abdullah is also confident that with his experience as a former civil servant in a large department, the GPS candidate has his own abilities in terms of work management or humanitarian skills.

“We have no doubt about his ability in terms of managing and interacting with the community.

“Perhaps he is still new in the political context, but I am confident that once elected, he will be able to work instead of just playing politics,” he added.