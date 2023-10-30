Abg Jo arrives in Bali for World Hydropower Congress 2023

KUCHING (Oct 30): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his entourage safely arrived in Bali on Monday evening to attend the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023.

The ninth edition of the congress is being held at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre tomorrow.

Joining him are Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Liwan Lagang; Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain; Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili; and chief political secretary to the Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Abang Johari and his delegation are slated to attend a briefing by Sharbini before attending a dinner hosted by SEB.

On Tuesday, he will hold a bilateral meeting with the president of the International Hydropower Association Malcolm Tumbull, who is also former prime minister of Australia.

After that, he will attend the Asean Dialogue Forum with Key Leaders.

The highlight will be at 2pm, where Abang Johari will deliver the keynote speech at the congress, which will also be attended by Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

He is expected to share Sarawak’s achievements and vision in the generation of renewable energy sources, such as green hydrogen and solar.

The congress is expected to gather over 1,000 delegates comprising of key world leaders, leading experts from the hydro sector, finance experts and academics from around the world.