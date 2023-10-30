Be prepared for future challenges, says Lau

SIBU (Oct 30): KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau has called on all staff members to brace themselves for future challenges.

“In these trying economic conditions, we have to be prepared at all times and must manage our spending closely, be it on a personal level or in businesses,” he said at the KTS Sports Carnival and karaoke singing competition held here Saturday night.

“We have to limit waste and put every cent to good use, as the need to manage the operational cost is both real and pressing for the survival of businesses, particularly during this period,” he added.

While attributing the economic challenges due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lau, however, lauded the staff members for their remarkable strength and solidarity in overcoming the hurdles.

“This evening, we are all gathered here as a testament to our collective determination to move forward together as one community,” he said.

Although the country is recovering, he said the effects of the global pandemic could still be felt today, and is made more complex with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war.

“These could further affect the world’s economy and worsen global trade tensions, to which in times like this, we need our best leaders, best sales people, most creative minds, resilient managers, and certainly most capable staff to work and strive together in good faith.

“We have to weather the current financial storm and drive it ahead together. Not only have we survived those difficult times, but we have also managed to grow from strength to strength,” he added.

Citing the staff members’ dedication, loyalty, integrity and sincerity as the company’s pillar of success, Lau took the opportunity to thank them for their hard work and contributions.

Also present at the event were KTS Club president Kevin Lau, KTS Club chairman Benny Lau, and advisor Peter Lau.