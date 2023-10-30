Columba boys claim first-ever SJS inter-house touch football tourney cup

KUCHING (Oct 30) Columba House edged Adrian House 2-1 in the final to win the inaugural SMK St Joseph (SJS) Inter-House Touch Football Tournament, which took place here last Saturday.

With Ezra Askor Hairuk Nizar as captain, Columba led 2-0 before Adrian pulled one back in the later stage of the 15-minute match.

Ezra was also named the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the tournament, which involved eight ‘House’ teams.

Hillary House finished third after beating Hyacinth House 1-0 in the play-off. Taking the respective fifth to eighth place were Mark House, Patrick House, Albinus House and Henry House.

In his remarks to mark the closing ceremony, Sarawak Touch Association president Hafisz Rachman Drahman hailed the tournament as ‘a very good initiative’ by the Bay Cats Touch Club, with the objectives of developing grassroots talents from schools and also using it as an exposure platform for touch football referees in grooming them to become quality officials.

“We intend to make SMK St Joseph as the centre of excellence for touch football, and we will work closely with our affiliate, Bay Cats, and also the school towards this end.

“They (Bay Cats) have been very active in promoting touch football in this school (SJS).

“Of course, we need to discuss this further with the school,” said Hafisz, a SJS alumnus.

He also expressed hope for touch football to be included as a demonstration event in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak next year.

“Maybe it could become one of the medal sports in future Sukma editions,” he added.

Meanwhile, SJS principal James Chen welcomed any organisation wishing to help develop sports in the school.

“We are now focusing on four core sports, namely rugby (including touch football), football, softball and athletics, where we have achieved success in.

“We work with various sports bodies to bring the respective sports to a higher level and eventually, the students will represent the state and country at higher-level competitions.

“I am also very impressed and amazed that many of you have never played rugby or touch, but you are able to compete in this tournament. You have only attended a few weeks of touch-football clinic and training,” he said.

Bay Cats Touch Club president Geryl Ogilvy Ruekeith and deputy president Mikelson Jagger Johnny, and the school’s senior assistant (co-curriculum) Johnny Lim were also present at the closing ceremony.