Community plays key role in achieving SDG goals, says Dr Sim

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 30): Community awareness on environmental sustainability can help accelerate Sarawak’s efforts towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“The physical, social and economic development and progress will be meaningless if we fail to maintain a clean, safe, healthy and productive environment,” said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“As everyone lives in the same environment, breathing in the same air and using the same natural resources, it is vital that the environmental sustainability be given the emphasis.

Dr Sim, who is also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said this in his text speech delivered by Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang at the ‘Clean Environment Guaranteeing Sustainable Life’ programme held at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here yesterday.

“With increased public awareness on environmental conservation as well as in giving recognition to parties or individuals in the conservation efforts, I’m confident that many environmental issues will be able to be dealt with,” he said.

To achieve the SDGs, Dr Sim added that the state government requires a close cooperation with the entire community, especially among the young generations.

Also present at the event were Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos; UiTM Sarawak Branch deputy rector Associate Professor Saimi Bujang and programme’s chairperson Dr Florince Christy.

Minos, in his speech, expressed his appreciation to UiTM Sarawak Branch as the programme organiser and the private and public sectors in making the programme a success.

Among the programme participants were Samarahan Education Office; Sarawak Rivers Board; Natural Resources and Environment Board; Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd; Sar-Alam Indah Sdn Bhd; Naked Wonders; ZHA Environment Sdn Bhd; DNS Waste Management Sdn Bhd; and WormingUp.

Also held at the event yesterday was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve collaborative implementation of long-term projects and programmes between UiTM Sarawak Branch and MPKS.