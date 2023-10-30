Deputy minister: Lack of proper road access, electricity connection among challenges to implement Jendela in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 30): The lack of proper road access and electricity connection are among the challenges to implement the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in Sarawak, said Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the contractors under Jendela often come across such issues in the rural and interior areas when identifying the suitable locations that fulfil the technical requirements such as line of sight for network signal.

“Apart from that, a lot of sites involved are native land. So, the contractors face problems and challenges to identity the land owner and to get their consent in order for the telecommunications tower to be built,” she said at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur today.

She mentioned these in reply to a supplementary question from Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi regarding the difficulties faced by contractors in constructing telecommunication towers at the mountainous area in the upriver parts of Lubok Antu.

Earlier when replying to an earlier question from Roy, Teo said 37 telecommunication towers are being constructed in Lubok Antu under Jendela as an effort to boost internet connectivity there.

She revealed that as of second quarter of this year, two of these towers namely at Marup Baroh and Jelukong have been completed and are now operational.

“The remaining 35 towers are still at various stages of implementation. Besides that, the upgrading of 52 transmitter stations have been completed.

“Next, 543 out of 2,820 premises have been provided with fiber optic connections while 26 locations for broadband services via satellite (BWA) are now in operation. All initiatives are expected to be completed and to be fully operating in stages by the end of 2025,” she said.

She also said there are 741 Points of Presence (PoPs) fiber optic hub in Sarawak of which 25 PoPs are in the areas nearby rural schools in Lubok Antu constituency.