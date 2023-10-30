Enhance operations to address criminal activities – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): The State Government wants joint operations between national forces and security agencies to continue to be enhanced to address various criminal activities on land and at sea in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor pointed out that Sabah’s extensive and lengthy maritime boundaries, bordering neighboring countries, present challenges for the state security forces and agencies.

The situation leads to various cross-border criminal activities, including drug and cigarette smuggling, subsidized goods trafficking, as well as issues related to the incursion of foreign fishermen into the state’s waters.

However, these activities can be prevented by the state security forces and agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the police and the military.

“I hope that integrated training and joint operations among the state security forces and agencies will continue to be enhanced in the future to address various criminal activities on land and at sea in the state,” he said when officiating the MMEA’s ‘Eksesais Maritim Perkasa Timur 2/2023’ here on Monday.

Hajiji said that the state government greatly appreciates the efforts of MMEA and is ready to cooperate in any matter to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country, especially the state, are protected.

The state government also greatly appreciates and praises the sacrifices and hard work of MMEA personnel who are carrying out their duties untiringly.

He said that the Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise which started from October 28 to November 4 was a combined exercise to measure the readiness and capability of MMEA’s assets.

According to him, it is also to test the efficiency of officers and members involved in planning, carrying out exercises and actual operations in the future in addition to demonstrating its presence in the South China Sea, especially in the waters of Sabah.

He said that the exercise was also based on the concept of deterrence elements which is one of the maritime strategic cores through the prevention of law violations at sea by showing the presence of Malaysian maritime assets in the Malaysian maritime zone.

“This exercise is carried out covering the waters of Kota Kinabalu and the Semarang cluster in the waters of Sabah, Beting Patinggi Ali, Hampasan Dang Ajar and Beting Raja Jarum up to the waters of Kuching in the waters of Sarawak,” he stressed.

He is confident that with the combination of resources, existing capabilities and precise coordination, the implementation of the exercise will successfully help MMEA improve the capability and efficiency of human resources as well as the readiness of assets to protect the interests of the Malaysian maritime zone and preserve the country’s sovereignty, especially in the South China Sea.