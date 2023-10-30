Gilbert Annie from Kuching lifts Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 trophy

KUCHING (Oct 30): Kuching’s own Gilbert Annie was crowned champion of the Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 at the finals held at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre hall here, Saturday night.

The civil servant also won the best vocal award, defeating nine other finalists with his rendition of Andrewson Ngalai’s ‘Udah Laun Tua Betemu’ and Jeffery Molly’s ‘Enti Pengerindu Udah Beserangan’.

He received RM2,500 cash prize, a trophy and a certificate.

Second and third place went to Ethan Hunt from the United States and Nicholas Layang from Kota Samarahan, respectively.

Both of the winners brought home cash prizes of RM1, 500 and RM700 respectively, alongside a trophy and certificate each.

Commenting on the event, Gilbert said all of the contestants had given their best performances and that he joined the competition due to his passion in singing and in entertaining others.

“I don’t expect much but to give a good show so that the audience can enjoy themselves,” he said when met by reporters after the event.

Hunt, meanwhile, shared his disbelief and contentment after having been adjudged as the second top winner of the competition.

“This is the second time I’ve joined in this competition, so I’m shocked with the results – however I’m satisfied with it and I’d like to congratulate all the finalists,” he said.

Third-placed winner Nicholas, who also brought home a trophy for the best performance award, was all elated with his feat.

“I’d like to thank God for giving me this opportunity to perform at this competition and my performances here tonight are all spontaneous and I’m satisfied,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran Iban singer Datuk Zamery Amera, who served as one of the judges, commended Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia for the hosting of the event that had attracted foreign contestants such as those from the United States and Indonesia.

While proudly acknowledging the flourishing Iban music industry over the years, he believed that there are more talents out there that have yet to be discovered.

“Put in your best efforts and hone your singing skills,” Zamery told aspiring singers out there.

Also present at the event were Pasima president Isa Lee and political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Susan Clement Ingun.