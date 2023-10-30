Govt assures no more spikes in chicken price, says Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 30): The government is giving the assurance that there will be no more drastic chicken price increase after the chicken price subsidy and control measures were withdrawn effective Nov 1, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu .

He said this was because traders are selling chicken below the ceiling price of RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg) set in February 2022 apart from getting the assurance of suppliers that the supply of the protein source would be adequate now and in future.

“As such, we are confident the floating of chicken price would not lead to a price spike and if there is a major price hike, we want to know why as there is sufficient supply.

“Price increase when supply is low, now the suppliers have assured there is enough chicken and if there is a shortage, we are on standby to bring in more from overseas immediately,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Mohamad said the rational to terminate wholesale subsidy is to reduce subsidy leakages enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups.

He also urged the people not to make panic purchases in the next few days as the supply of chicken is quaranteed to be sufficient.

Asked why egg subsidy and price controls are still continuing, Mohamad said that if the subsidies are terminated, the price of eggs is expected to rise by approximately 10 cents per egg.

“But the breeders guarantee they will also provide enough eggs in the future and the government will announce its development from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar said the government can carry out intervention measures under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) to ensure chicken is sold at a price that does not burden the people.

“KPDN will carry out operations under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act and if there is any violation under the act, action will be taken,” he said.

However, he said if the price spirals up again, the government can reimpose price control either via subsidy or non-subsidy measures.

“That may be the final move, but whatever we do, we will monitor from Nov 1, but we are confident that there will be no sudden increase in the price of chicken.

“There may be certain places, especially in supermarkets, where consumers can get prices that may be lower than the previous control prices,” he said.

As an intervention measure, he said KPDN is also planning to carry out more than 3,600 rounds of Rahmah Sales across the country from November to December to sell the people’s essential items at between 10 to 30 per cent lower than the market price. – Bernama