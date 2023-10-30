Harness the power of creative industry, Snowdan tells S’wakian artistes

KUCHING (Oct 30): Sarawakian artistes in the creative industry and arts must cooperate with each other to boost the state’s creative and performing arts industry, urged Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

As the fields of singing, music and creative industry and arts fell under his Ministry, he advised the local artistes to be aware of the state-sponsored programmes and the assistance funds made available to support their artistic endeavours.

These allocations, he said, were designed to alleviate the financial burden faced by the artistes in producing their creative works.

“As such, I would like to encourage our local artistes to reach out to my office to apply for the assistance funds. Submit a project proposal or programme draft for the Ministry’s consideration and purview to do so,” he added.

He said this in his text speech when officiating at the Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 finals, held at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre (CEWC) here Saturday night.

The text of his speech was read by political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Susan Clement Ingun.

Snowdan also highlighted the remarkable growth and competitiveness of the entertainment industry in Sarawak, signifying the region’s potential for further development.

“With the increasing number of artistes, including singers, musicians, composers, lyricists, and recording studios, this indicates the self-sufficiency and growth of the Iban music industry,” he said.

This development, he added, was in stark contrast to the industry’s dependence on external support during the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Citing a 2016 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Snowdan revealed that the local music industry in Malaysia had contributed significantly to Malaysia’s economy, generating annual profits of RM6.1 billion.

Stressing the importance of distributing these benefits to Sarawak artistes, he urged them to seize the opportunities and to leverage various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and more to maximize their earnings.

Speaking on the event, Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysa president Isa Lee, meanwhile, remarked that the Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 was its third edition, after its first and second editions in 2012 and 2016.

“This year’s edition is the most amazing one as there are participants from outside Sarawak, of which we have one contestant from Indonesia and one from the United States, as well as participants from different races and ethnic groups,” he told the reporters.

Isa also expressed his hope that the event could be organised at an international level in future.