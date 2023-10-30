Hasbi: Govt committed to elevating maritime industry

MIRI (Oct 30): The government is committed to supporting the maritime industry on its path to sustainability, while addressing its challenges, says federal Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Hasbollah.

Citing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Maritime Review 2022, he said the maritime industry, particularly Malaysia-flagged vessels, stands at a value of USD 10 billion.

While it is imperative to acknowledge the array of challenges that lie ahead – from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to grappling with the relentless impacts of climate change, he said the government is steadfastly committed to address these pressing challenges.

“Among the initiatives that are guiding the industry towards a more sustainable and promising future, is the recently launched National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR),” he said in his opening speech at the Association of Marine Industries of Malaysia (AMIM) annual dinner, here Saturday.

NETR, he said, serves as a comprehensive blueprint for the transformation of the energy sector, with a specific focus on achieving a low-carbon energy landscape by 2050.

“It is all about championing electric vehicles, electrifying public transportation, advancing sustainable freight methods, decarbonizing the maritime realm and ushering in a new era of eco-friendly ports.

“This is in line with our steadfast commitment to the stringent environmental standards laid out by International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (Marpol).

“Thus, I hope with the cooperative efforts of shipbuilders, maritime organizations and the government, we can look forward to a future where ships are filled with technological advancements that hold the promise of a cleaner and more sustainable maritime world,” he said.

“The future is one where shipbuilding becomes a beacon of hope for a cleaner and more sustainable world, firmly committed to the principles of Marpol and dedicated to protecting our precious oceans,” he added.

Hasbi also disclosed that Malaysia has presented its candidature for re-election to the IMO Council under Category C for term 2024-2025, to which the country will participate in the 33rd Regular Session of the IMO Assembly this December.

Meanwhile, AMIM president Adren Siow, in his address, highlighted the shortage of new pool of talent in the marine industry and is now working closely with the relevant ministries to address the issue.

“Marine industry has weathered turbulent times from the oil price crash in 2014 to the unexpected blow of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since 2022, the tug and barge market has picked up tremendously. Yet, the majority of tugs and barges in the market that are built in 1990 and early 2000s are now ageing and overdue.

“Amidst increasing demand for vessels, most yards are at full capacity and face manpower shortages,” said Siow.

Despite the challenges and market vulnerability, Adren said numerous government programmes like the Royal Malaysian Navy’s obsolescence programme and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s fleet rejuvenation efforts have significantly contributed to its members’ order books.

“The marine department, Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and other government agencies are the backbone of many of our smaller yards where they play a pivotal role in safeguarding our territorial waters,” he said.

“Although Malaysia has the infrastructure for marine tourism, it has only managed to capture three per cent of the 10,000 yachts in South East Asia,” said Siow, while suggesting that more could be done to make Malaysia a focal point for the industry’s maintenance, repair and overhaul activities.

“As a Malaysian non- governmental organisation for shipbuilding, ship repair and marine related services; AMIM is committed to the nation’s development and pledges to promote and protect the best interests of its members, while nurturing strong ties with both the government and the industry,” he added.