Health Dept apologises for service delay at Kota Sentosa Health Clinic

KUCHING (Oct 30): The State Health Department has apologised to members of the public for the service delay that they experienced at Kota Sentosa Health Clinic last Friday.

Its director, Dr Ooi Choo Huck, has assured the public that such incident would not happen again in the future.

“The State Health Department admitted to public complaints that the medical officer in question was late to start the service at the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic on Friday, Oct 27, 2023.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the affected patients,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Ooi said an investigation has been launched and steps will be taken to prevent such incident from happening again.

De Ooi also thanked those who had shown their concern over the services afforded by the department and assured the public that they are committed to providing quality services.