Indonesian woman in Sibu fined RM2,000 for soliciting

By Conny Banji on Court, Sarawak
Photo shows the Sibu Court Complex. – Photo by Jane Moh

SIBU (Oct 30): A 46-year-old Indonesian woman was fined RM2,000 in default six months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern imposed the fine on Tatik Wahyuni after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

The section provides for an imprisonment of not exceeding one year or a fine or both upon conviction.

Tatik was arrested during a police raid at a budget hotel at Pulau Road here at around 9.50pm on Oct 20.

Police personnel, who conducted an inspection in a room at the premises, found her with a 45-year-old local man.

They also seized a small box of unused condoms, a piece of used condom and cash amounting to RM70.

Tatik settled the fine.

