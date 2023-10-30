Indonesia’s Kapuas Hulu row their way to victory at dragon boat regatta

KUCHING (Oct 30): Kapuas Hulu from West Kalimantan was crowned the International Premier Open 20s champion of this year’s edition of Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta yesterday.

The Indonesian team clocked a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 90 seconds during the final round of the competition.

The second place went to Shenzhen Ironman Dragon Boat Team from China, which clocked a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 56 seconds, while the Entulon’s Family team from Sabah clocked one hour, 13 minutes and 84 seconds to finish third.

Besides winning the International Premier Open 20s, Kapuas Hulu also emerged as the first-runner up of the International Premier Men 12s category.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah presented the prizes to the winners during a ceremony held at Riverside Majestic Hotel here last night.

Among those present were Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and his wife Lucy Octavia Sigit.

This year’s edition of the regatta saw 60 teams comprising over 1,700 participants from 20 countries including Spain, China, The Phillipines and United Arab Emirates.

The ninth edition Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta featured seven categories, including the International Premier Open 20s; International Premier Open 12s; International Premier Mix 12s (five male and five female paddlers); International Premier Ladies 12s; International Masters Mix 40 and above (for paddlers born in 1982 and before); International Cancer Survivors Race 12s; and Malaysia Closed Men 12s.

Held from October 28 to 29, the regatta is one of the two main events that are currently being held at Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2023 at the Kuching Waterfront.