KKD committed to resolving telecommunications, internet issues in Sabah – Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) is committed to assisting the Sabah government in strengthening telecommunications infrastructure development as part of efforts to address internet accessibility issues in the state.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil said close cooperation with the Sabah government was important to ensure all telecommunications infrastructure project plans can be expedited and completed towards bridging the digital divide in the state.

“When there is close cooperation, I believe issues can be dealt with efficiently. I hope with close ties and cooperation, problems can be identified and resolved immediately,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu here Monday.

Also present were KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

In the meeting, Fahmi provided updates on several of KKD’s projects, including the National Digital Network (JENDELA) and Point of Presence (PoP), in addition to discussions on immediate measures being taken to resolve internet issues in Sabah.

On his working visit to Sabah, Fahmi said KKD was on the right track in providing broadband infrastructure facilities and also enhancing the operations of the digital economy centres in the state through his visits to several areas, including Kampung Langsat and Kampung Lohan in Ranau.

“When we come across successful entrepreneurs, it is reassuring to know that we are on the right track. Good internet provides opportunities for more people, especially in Sabah, to strengthen household economies, and this is KKD’s goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, in a statement issued after the visit, said the Sabah government gives its assurance that it will ensure all JENDELA projects are smoothly implemented.

“My directive is clear. All local authorities and district offices must facilitate the smooth implementation of JENDELA projects in the state,” he said. – Bernama