Less than 5 pct of S’wak Bumis in federal civil service, Parliament told

KUCHING (Oct 30): About 4.81 per cent of 1.1 million federal civil servants are Bumiputeras from Sarawak, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has told the Dewan Rakyat.

Citing the latest data from the Public Service Department (JPA)’s Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS), Armizan, who is in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, says the Malays make up the majority in the civil service with 75.94 percent.

“Based on JPA’s HRMIS, until Oct 21, 2023, total officers filling positions in the civil service are 1,011,428 people.

“Of these, 768,167 officers are the Malays, 76,865 Sabah Bumiputeras (7.6 per cent), 66,914 Chinese (6.62 per cent), 48,645 Sarawak Bumiputeras (4.81 per cent), 41,835 Indians (4.14 per cent), 2,294 Orang Asli (0.23 per cent) and 6,762 others (0.67 per cent),” said the Papar MP when delivering his winding up speech today.

He was responding to two Sarawak MPs, Dato Willie Mongin (GPS-Puncak Borneo) and Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) who had asked for a breakdown of the racial composition of Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputeras in the civil service.

As for those in the ‘Superscale’ (Jusa) level and above Grade 48, Armiza said 10,025 posts were currently filled by Bumiputeras of Sabah and Sarawak.

Armizan said this included those of Jusa Grade C and above.

Armizan also said there were 2,221 federal officers who haf been promoted to Jusa Grade C and above.

According to him, all recruitments and promotions by the Public Service Commission are based on merit and competency, not on race or ethnicity.

“The Promotion Board established under the Public Service Promotion Board Regulations 2010 would look at the officers based on their efficiency and work performance, qualifications, knowledge, skills and experience, personal qualities including suitability for the position, and potential and leadership,” he said.