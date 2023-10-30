MIDF Research: Removal of price control for chicken good for producers

KUCHING (Oct 30): The removal of price controls and subsidies for chicken, effective from November 1, 2023, is a positive development for chicken producers, says analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

This comes as it gives them the flexibility to adjust prices based on market supply and demand dynamics and the ability to pass on increased production costs to consumers.

“This will benefit chicken producer under our coverage such as Leong Hup International Bhd,” it said on the move today.

“However, subsidies for grade A, B, and C eggs will continue, and the government did not mention the removal of price controls for chicken eggs.

“Therefore, we believe that the government intends to maintain price controls, which will not impact or benefit egg producers like QL Resources Bhd under our coverage.

“Nevertheless, we find this manageable for QL Resources since the company only sells chicken eggs in East Malaysia, where price ceilings are higher and vary across cities.

“Nevertheless, the economies of scale of QL Resources, along with government subsidies, will continue to sustain the margin.”

On another positive note, the research house saw that the average 3-month futures of key commodities for animal feed are now trading below their two-year peak levels as of October 27, 2023.

“This is positive as it will lower production costs for chicken and egg producers, given that animal feed is a significant production cost component.”

Based on channel checks, MIDF Research gathered that production costs for efficient and large poultry players are now below the price ceiling for live birds, and the production costs for egg producers are at least on par or slightly above the market price of chicken eggs.

Looking at the average prices for chicken and eggs (Grade A, B, and C) for Sept 2023, it noticed that chicken prices in most states are now below retail price ceilings, except for Pahang and Selangor.

Meanwhile, the average prices for Grade A, B, and C eggs for Sept 2023 are mostly above the price ceilings.

“Hence, we believe that the government’s announcements are appropriate, and the market price of chicken, after the removal of subsidies and price controls, will not increase substantially, considering that chicken is a staple protein for Malaysians.

“We also believe it will be closely monitored by the government and is under the government’s watchlist. Nevertheless, the maintenance of subsidies for chicken eggs will continue to support egg producers and ensure that the market price of chicken eggs remains controllable.

“The removal is not expected to have an impact on the upcoming 3QCY23 results. We are making no changes to our earnings forecast and recommendations for now, pending for more details.

“Overall, we believe that the demand for poultry products will remain resilient since chicken products are the most affordable source of protein for Malaysians.

“Additionally, we are optimistic that chicken producer will benefit from the normalization of commodity prices (corn, soybean meal, CPO, and wheat).

“Along with the removal of price controls and subsidies for chicken effective from November 1, 2023, this will provide poultry players with more flexibility to adjust selling prices based on demand and supply dynamics, as well as profit margins.”