MoH: Two new cases of mpox reported, total now four

KUCHING (Oct 30): The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Monday reported two new cases of monkeypox (mpox) infections, bringing the cumulative total up to four cases.

According to MoH, these two new cases are unrelated to the first and second cases reported earlier in July this year. However, they did not mention where the cases were detected.

The third case of positive mpox infection was on October 21, involving a local man who showed symptoms of fever and blisters on October 6.

The fourth case is a local man who was in close contact with the third case and tested positive on October 23.

The man exhibited the same symptoms on October 6.

Both cases are currently undergoing isolation at home and are reported to be in stable condition.

According to MoH’s statement, both cases denied any history of international travel within 21 days before the onset of symptoms.

All contacts for the third and fourth cases have been identified and are not experiencing symptoms of mpox infection. Their health status is also being monitored.

Mpox is caused by the mpox virus and spreads through close contact with symptomatic individuals. It is present with fever and a rash on various body parts.

The incubation period for mpox symptoms is 5-21 days post-exposure.

Individuals infected with mpox can spread it a day before symptoms show. Typically, mpox cases usually resolve on their own without specific treatment.

All healthcare practitioners are urged to be vigilant towards individuals with rash and blister symptoms seeking treatment, especially among high-risk groups (key population).

Suspected mpox cases should be notified to the nearest district health office via the e-Notification System for further investigation and control measures to be implemented.