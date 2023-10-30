New leadership vows to bring JCI Padawan to greater heights

KUCHING (Oct 30): The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) held its eighth annual general meeting (AGM), where it called the election of its board of directors for 2024.

Themed ‘Breakthrough’, the election had Douglas Bong being voted as president, due to be taking over from Vincent Tang next year.

The new line-up was later announced comprising executive vice-president Hon Kah Fui; vice-presidents Ruby Lee (individual), Yeo Min Chiek (business), Sasha Bella Kho (community) and Eric Goh (international); secretary Alaric Sim; honorary treasurer Shia Chia Kiet; and general legal counsel Koo Han Ruey.

In his acceptance speech, Douglas conveyed gratitude to fellow JCI Padawan members for the trust bestowed upon him in leading the chapter.

“This position is not just a title; it’s a promise, a commitment to all of you. My mission is simple – to elevate our chapter to new, greater heights.

“A big shout-out to past president Vincent Tang for setting the bar sky-high in 2023. Your leadership has shown me that there must never be any excuse for us to not strive for excellence.

“To all our remarkable past presidents, your continued dedication and support for JCI Padawan are the cornerstones upon which we shall build a brighter future. To Sie Ying Kiing, Johnny Bong, Rachael Justin, Kristaine Alexander and Vincent (Tang), rest assured that your hard work and vision would never go to waste.

“To other fellow members, my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you.

“Without your unwavering support, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Together, we shall continue to shape this organisation into something extraordinary,” he said.

The Padawan chapter is affiliated with JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak, which in turn, is under the umbrella of JCI Malaysia.

The parent international body, JCI, is a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

To date, there are more than 3,000 members representing 73 chapters all across Malaysia, and from this total number, more than 500 members are from Sarawak.