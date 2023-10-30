Review: Achievement in Para Asian Games in Hangzhou augurs well for Malaysia in future Paralympics

HANGZHOU (Oct 30): Malaysia’s special athletes at the 2022 Para Asian Games in Hangzhou proved their mettle by continuing to maintain an excellent pace and making the country proud.

Having achieved an impressive success at the 2023 Asean Para Games in Cambodia in June, they shone in Hangzhou by easily exceeding the target of 35 medals set by the Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM).

With a line-up of a total of 113 athletes, including 53 new faces making their debut on the prestigious stage, they brought home seven gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals to occupy the 12th place on the medal table.

The cycling camp contributed the most medals, with one gold, six silver and four bronze medals, followed by the athletics team with three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

The swimming team fared no less when they managed to contribute one gold, in addition to four bronze medals, followed by badminton (0-2-2), lawn bowling (0-2-2), boccia (1-2-0), powerlifting (1-0-1) and wheelchair tennis (0-1-0).

Besides the medal collection, the national contingent also proved that their journey to Hangzhou was not just a holiday as they also set new records, including in athletics and powerlifting.

The new gem of athletics Muhammad Ammar Aiman ​​Nor Azmi stole the limelight when he not only returned home with gold, but also did the nation proud after clocking a new Asian and games record of 47.60s en route to winning the men’s 400m T20 (intellectual impairment) gold medal.

What made Muhammad Ammar Aiman’s​​ achievement even more remarkable was that it broke the previous Games record of 49.32s set by compatriot Nasharuddin Mohd, and the Asian record of 47.80s set by Iran’s Torkamani Milad Ramazani.

In powerlifting, world and Paralympic champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin left no room for surprises as he claimed the Under-72kg class gold with a 230kg lift – a new games record, replacing the 229kg mark achieved by Iran’s Roohallah Rostami.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin hailed the achievement in Hangzhou as ‘an indication of the gold medals already in the hands of athletes who had reserved an early slot for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The athletes are Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (shot put), Datuk Abdul Latif Romly (long jump) and Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli (swimming).

At the same time, it gave a clear picture that PCM’s long-term plan to produce more potential athletes for the Los Angeles 2028 and the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games was on the right track.

“Thirty-two per cent of the athletes are new faces, so I believe this is our backer in the future and more can be produced.

“We will also intensify the programme to identify potential athletes and I hope the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) coul help to ensure that it would not be disrupted,” said Megat D Shahriman.

The fourth APG Games officially closed its curtain on Saturday with the host China defending the overall title for the fourth time in a row, winning 214 gold, 167 silver and 140 bronze medals.

Iran occupied second place with 44-46-41, followed by Japan with 42-49-59. — Bernama