Senator backs move to allocate 35 pct of parliamentary seats to Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 30): Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian supports the move to allocate 35 per cent of parliamentary seats to Sarawak and Sabah to allow for more elected representatives to defend the interests of the two Borneon states.

He said this will also contribute in reducing the development gap between Malaysian Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia as highlighted in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) 1962 report, and in fulfilment of Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“It is baseless to argue that the 35 per cent allocation of parliamentary seats is unfair. This argument is unfounded as MA63 is a valid and binding agreement signed by all parties involved in the formation of Malaysia in 1963. This Agreement recognises that Sabah and Sarawak have specific status and privileges in the federation, including a higher allocation of parliamentary seats than other states.

“Therefore, retaining 35 per cent of the parliamentary seat allocation for Sabah and Sarawak is respectful of the history, constitution and agreement agreed by all parties,” he said in a statement today.

Jaziri said he strongly disagrees with former Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar who had claimed it was not the right time to implement such a move owing to the low population density in some areas.

Jaziri said on his own part, he had repeatedly spoken in the Dewan Negara demanding that at least 30 more seats be added for the two Borneo states, which would enable the one-third quota of the composition of the seats in Parliament to be met.

“One of the benefits for Sabah and Sarawak to have the 35 per cent allocation of parliamentary seats is to ensure that both states have enough position and power to defend our interests and rights in the federation. This is also to restore the composition of one-third of Sabah and Sarawak seats as stated in the MA63 after Singapore left Malaysia in 1965.”

Jaziri also explained these Borneo states have a different history, culture, economy and geography from Peninsular Malaysia, and therefore they need fair and equal representation in making important decisions related to development, education, health, security and other related matters.

“With a 35 per cent allocation of parliamentary seats, Sabah and Sarawak can maintain their identity and sovereignty as equal partners in Malaysia,” he added.

Jaziri also disagreed with some opinions that topography and population density factors are to be used as reasons to decide the implementation of this move.

“If the factors of topography and population density are used as a reason not to implement the things that have been agreed, then this means that Sabah and Sarawak are not respected as equal partners in the Malaysian federation. This also means that Sabah and Sarawak do not get the benefits they deserve from the resources available in our states,” he said.