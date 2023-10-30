Skipper dies after boats collide in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Oct 30): A 35-year-old man was killed in a collision between a tourist boat and a pump boat here on Sunday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call on the incident which occurred at 9.30pm at the Labuan Haji waters and the pump boat skipper was reported missing.

A search for Nurman Nur was conducted on Monday morning with other agencies.

His body was found by members of the public at 8.11am and handed over to the marine police for further action.

Meanwhile, a double storey house and three vehicles were damaged in a fire at Kampung Limputong, Papar around noon yesterday. The fire was put out around 3.30pm.

At 5.33am yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call on an accident between two Proton Saga vehicles at Jalan Tambunan-Keningau Kg Mosogit where two people were seriously injured.

And on Sunday night, a 20-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a road accident between a Perodua Bezza and a Toyota Yaris at the U-turn near Metro Town.