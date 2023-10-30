SMK Chung Hua Miri swimmers lift inter-school championships’ challenge trophy

KUCHING (Oct 30): SMK Chung Hua Miri came out tops at the Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin Challenge Trophy 17th Inter-School Swimming Championships, which took place at Naim Clubhouse South Lake Swimming Pool in Bandar Baru Permyjaya here recently.

The team amassed 447 points to win the ‘Secondary School’ section, far ahead of SMK St Joseph and Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) who took second and third placing, respectively, having collected 171 points and 142 points, respectively.

Riam Hill International Secondary School recorded 113 points, and SMK Lutong, 112 points.

The winning team also clinched the Best Boy (Age 13-15) title through Seau Zhi Ping, and Best Girl (Age 16 and Above) through Joey Leong.

Other award winners were Hector Ho Rze Jun of RRSS (Best Boy – Age 16 and Above) and Claire Lau of SMK St Joseph (Best Girl – Age 13-15).

In the ‘Primary School’ section, SJK Chung Hua Krokop topped the ranking with 352 points, while the runners-up SJK Chung Hua Miri, Knewton Global School, SJK Chung Hua Pujut and Sekolah Rendah Sri Mawar registered 306.50, 305, 193 and 149 points, respectively.

For this category, the best swimmers were Ethan Yii Shu Hong of SK Bintang (Boys Age Under-8) Tay Chee Yong of SJK Chung Hua Krokop (Boys Age 9-10), Ethern Ethanael Lim Churn of SJK Chung Hua Krokop (Boys Age 11-12), Cordelia Wong of SJK Chung San Miri (Girls Age Under-8), Janelle Tu of SJK Chung Hua Miri (Girls Age 9-10) and Liysha Liung Chen of SK St Columba (Girls Age 11-12).

Miri City Council councillor Yap Siew Jin, who represented Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shim at the event, performed the closing ceremony and presented the prizes.

The competition was organised by Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa).