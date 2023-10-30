Two suffer minor injuries after their car catches fire in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 30): Two individuals suffered minor injuries after their car caught fire at Jalan Lada here last night.

Sibu Centre Fire Station (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 8.46pm and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a car and the two individuals had already gotten out of the car which was badly damaged,” it added.

Both victims were handed over to the paramedics for observation.

After ensuring that the situation was under control, the firefighters ended the operation at 9.26pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.