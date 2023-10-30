Umno Sabah being national party not issue – Suhaimi

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): With autonomous powers and all its leaders being from Sabah, there is no issue of Umno Sabah being a national party, said the party’s information chief, Datuk Suhaimi Nasir.

Suhaimi described the claims of this narrative as frequently being circulated by netizens and other parties as attempts to manipulate the issue.

He pointed out that when Umno entered Sabah in 1992, there were no leaders from the Peninsular in its leadership; instead, they were all Sabahans.

He added that in 2018, the Umno’s central leadership approved Umno Sabah’s request for autonomy on party’s policies in Sabah.

“Finally, Umno Sabah can make its own decisions without having to refer to the central leadership. So, Umno Sabah is similar to a local party because its leaders are Sabahans. I am from Libaran, not from Mersing, Johor, so, there is no issue regarding it being a local party.

“Certain individuals and netizens are trying to manipulate the issue of it being a national party,” he said during the Townhall Retreat for the Umno Sabah’s information bureau last weekend.

During the townhall session, Suhaimi was joined by his counterparts from Party Warisan Sabah, Datuk Azis Jamman, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, Datuk Fredie Sua and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia, Dr Oswald Aisat Igau.

Suhaimi, who is also Libaran Member of Parliament, touched on Umno’s status as a component party in the Perikatan Nasional government at the federal level emphasizing that it should be in line with the State Government.

“In the past Umno Sabah was a part of the State Government but withdrew due to a lack of sincerity in the coalition of parties in the State Government, which eventually led to a rift.

“Leadership is crucial. If there is no sincerity in leadership, then even though a government is formed, it will not be effective, and in the end, problems such as corruption, cronyism and nepotism arise.

“But if there is sincerity in leading both the government and the party, what we do for the people of Sabah will achieve its true objectives,” he said.

Therefore, he reminded Umno members that when the narrative of national party versus local party arises, it is only a game played by netizens or other parties.

The Umno Libaran chief when responding to a question from the audience about Umno Sabah’s cooperation with other parties in the upcoming State election, said that any collaboration or alliance with other parties should be decided by the top leadership of Umno Sabah.