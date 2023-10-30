Vietnamese woman in Kuching fined RM3,500 for soliciting

KUCHING (Oct 30): A 41-year-old Vietnamese woman was fined RM3,500 in default four months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the fine against Coa Thi Hoai after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of not exceeding one year, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Coa was arrested during a raid under ‘Ops Noda’ at a reflexology centre in Jalan Petanak here at around 11.10am on Oct 17, 2023.

Police, who inspected one of the massage rooms at the premises found Coa offering sexual services to a policeman who went undercover as a customer.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Coa was unrepresented by counsel.